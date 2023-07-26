Former Miami-Dade Commission candidate facing campaign finance charges

MIAMI – A former Miami-Dade County Commission candidate has been arrested.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 45-year-old Sophia Lacayo on campaign finance charges.

Lacayo was booked into jail early Tuesday evening on multiple counts, including filing false campaigning records.

The Miami Herald is reporting the arrest is related to Lacayo’s failed bit for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last year, when she reported spending $1,000,000 of her own money during her campaign.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the State Attorney’s Office in Miami.