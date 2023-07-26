Marlins swim past Rays, split Citrus Series in Tampa

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at loanDepot park on June 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, for the second time under first-year skipper Skip Schumaker, tossed a complete game, going the distance in a 7-1 victory Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

97 pitches were all Alcantara needed, finishing with seven strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed.

The Marlins (55-48) could not muster anything on the offensive side of the baseball Tuesday night in their series-opening 4-1 defeat, so it was only resounding that their most dominant pitcher shut down the Rays (62-43) the very next day.

Both Jacob Stallings and Luis Arraez drove in two runs and closed their days by going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Rays right-hander Zac Eflin, who has seen the Marlins many times during his days with the Philadelphia Phillies, was taken out of the ballgame after working four innings and coughing up five runs on seven hits.

After the game, Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay’s manager, alerted the media that Eflin will get imaging on his left knee to get a better understanding of why he was undergoing discomfort.

Jesús Sánchez done early

After making the start in right field Wednesday, Sánchez was taken out of the contest in the second inning due to neck tightness.

Schumaker did not provide an update as to whether the left-handed hitter is going to be put on the injured list.

Bullpen gets some much-needed rest

Thanks in large part to Alcantara’s complete game, the Marlins’ bullpen received an extra day off and the next time a reliever will be put in the game will most likely be this upcoming Friday night vs. Detroit.

When you are scratching and clawing for a playoff spot, that is beyond significant.

On Deck

The club will return home to loanDepot park Friday evening to embark on a three-game weekend series vs. the Detroit Tigers of the American League Central. Longtime Marlin Miguel Cabrera will be celebrated throughout the three games.

First-pitch time is 6:40 p.m. ET.