Police: 1 injured in shooting during dispute between 2 homeless men in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are investigating a dispute between two homeless men that occurred Tuesday night, resulting in one of them being shot.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Broward Boulevard.

According to Plantation police, the two men got into an argument before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police confirmed that the alleged shooter was taken into custody, but his identity was not immediately released.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and violation of probation for having a firearm.

