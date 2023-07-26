Police: Man hospitalized after possible shooting in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a possible shooting, according to Miami police.

The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. at a home near the 2400 block of Northwest 22nd Court, in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Authorities said upon arrival, they located an unresponsive Hispanic male in his late 20s that appeared to be shot.

Police said he was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities said a “possible suspect” was detained for questioning following the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.