Cuban exile Ramón Saúl Sánchez appears in court on immigration case over militant past

MIAMI – Ramón Saúl Sánchez was 12 years old when his family in Cuba sent him to the United States, and he was 15 when he joined a Miami-based paramilitary organization formed by Cuban exiles to fight Communism, and he went on to engage in decades of non-violent resistance.

Sánchez, 68, said federal immigration officials listed terrorism as one of the reasons why they want him removed from the United States and cite the “flotillas” he has organized to remember the Cubans who have died because of the Communist regime as a disruption in international relations.

“It is the first time in 21 years,” Sánchez said about a hearing on Thursday that allowed him to go before a judge to ask that he be allowed to remain in the U.S.

Sánchez also submitted more than 250 letters of support. The president of Movimiento Democracia, an advocacy nonprofit organization based in Miami’s Little Havana, is known for his public activism, which includes hunger strikes and peaceful protests.

Over the years, he has also advocated for political refugees and raised awareness about human rights violations in Cuba. His alleged past association with Alpha 66, a paramilitary group of Cuban exiles, resurfaced when he applied for permanent residency on Sept. 10, 2002.

“I know that I have run into problems with the law in the past because of my struggle for Cuba,” Sánchez said about his militant past.

In 1982, Sánchez was in contempt of court for refusing to testify before a grand jury on a case involving Omega 7, a paramilitary group of Cuban exiles founded in 1975 that the FBI blamed for bombings in the 1980s in Miami, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, and New Jersey.

Sánchez served four and a half years in federal prison after he was sentenced to nine. Attorney Wilfredo O. Allen, who is representing Sánchez on his immigration case, said his client is not a member of a terrorist group, and he has not been involved in terrorism, but in peaceful activism.

“Those charges, which are 50 years old in some cases, or 40 years in some cases, are the basis for the government’s efforts to place him in deportation,” Allen said.

Allen said the worst-case scenario continues to be that U.S. authorities deport Sánchez to Cuba, so he is committed to fighting to make sure that the Cuban-American activist can spend the rest of his life in the U.S., which has been his home for over five decades.

“Sending him back to Cuba is a death sentence, so I don’t believe that will happen,” Allen said.