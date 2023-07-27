WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers to announce new school safety legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of lawmakers and Parkland activists announced new school safety legislation on Thursday, in Washington, D.C.

Parents of the victims of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were also at the grassy triangle on the House side of the Capitol’s East Front to announce the ALYSSA Act and the SOS Act.

Lori Alhadeff, the Broward County School Board chair and president of Make Our Schools Safe, will give schools around the county a panic button and increase the presence of school resource officers.

“We can prevent violence from happening before it happens,” Alhadeff said.

Alhadeff was with Max Schachter and Tony Montalto, who lost their 14-year-old children during the Feb. 14, 2018 school shooting in Parkland.

Alhadeff’s daughter Alyssa was a winning debater and a soccer midfielder. Schachter’s son Alex was a musician in the school marching band and a basketball player. Montalto’s daughter Gina was a member of the color guard.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, of Florida’s 23rd congressional district, was with Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican from Texas, and Democratic Representatives Josh Gottheimer, of New Jersey; and Don Davis, of North Carolina.

