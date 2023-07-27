86º

Police: 2 men arrested in Marathon for human smuggling

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshots for Oreste Gonzalez, 33, and Roberto Moreno, 19, (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MARATHON, Fla. – Authorities in Monroe County announced the arrest of two men in connection to human smuggling.

Oreste Gonzalez, 33, and Roberto Moreno, 19, were arrested Wednesday in Marathon.

Both were charged with 23 counts of smuggling, police said.

According to authorities, a warrant was obtained for their arrests following an incident on July 21. It was then that a boat with 23 Cuban migrants ran out of gas near Marathon, and both Gonzalez and Moreno were on board, police said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the boat was known from previous incidents and interactions with police as a suspected smuggling vessel.

Both men were booked into jail, police said.

