Think you could handle police work? Public can now try local PD’s simulator

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are giving members of the public to try their hand at navigating high-pressure law enforcement scenarios.

The department is opening up its MILO Range police simulator to civilians, calling it a “behind the badge” virtual experience. They held their first “Behind the Badge: Virtual Experience” event Thursday.

Police mainly use the simulator, which features an interactive screen and training guns, to prepare officers.

Local 10 News Crime Specialist Bridgette Matter tried it out several of the real-life scenarios herself. Another officer had the ability to choose the outcome of the scenario based on her performance.

The technology even allows for nighttime scenarios.

In one scenario, a man shot through his hoodie. In another, Matter responded to a domestic violence call with a distracting woman at the door; in a split second, a man emerged and shot her.

Maj. Kessler Brooks, a spokesperson for the North Miami Police Department, said the training is vital for officers.

“Our hope is when training these officers is they learn valuable de-escalation techniques,” he said.

Brooks said with the “behind the badge” event, officers hope the public gets a better understanding of situations they’re faced with.

“They can come in and see things from an officer’s perspective they get to go through a similar type training and get to make a split second decision,” Brooks said.

The “Behind the Badge: Virtual Experience” events are open to residents or business owners in North Miami city limits aged 19 and up. The agency is planning on hosting the events once per month.

For more information, call NMPD at 305-891-0294.