US Marshals surround Lauderhill apartment complex searching for homicide suspect

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – U.S. Marshals searched through a Lauderhill apartment complex late Thursday afternoon as they sought a murder suspect, according to police.

Authorities didn’t release the name of the suspect or say whether he was wanted in South Florida or elsewhere.

A spokesperson for the Lauderhill Police Department, which assisted federal authorities, said the Marshals tried to apprehend the suspect at the entrance of the complex, located at 2500 NW 56th Ave., but he ran into one of the apartment buildings.

Authorities set up a perimeter and continued their search as of 5 p.m. Thursday.