Developing: Man injured during shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting on Friday at a car shop in Fort Lauderdale, police said.
A conflict escalated from a conflict to a shooting at about 2:15 p.m., in the area of West Broward Boulevard and Southwest 31 Avenue, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to the Broward Health Medical Center. He suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the police department.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.