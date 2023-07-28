Developing: Man injured during shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting on Friday at a car shop in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

A conflict escalated from a conflict to a shooting at about 2:15 p.m., in the area of West Broward Boulevard and Southwest 31 Avenue, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police officers are investigating a shooting at a car shop on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to the Broward Health Medical Center. He suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the police department.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.