Man accused of exposing himself in FIU classroom gets probation

MIAMI – A man accused of exposing himself to a student in a classroom at Florida International University last year will spend the next year on probation, a judge decided Thursday.

Michael Hwanampe, 26, was given one year of probation with withheld adjudication on a felony false imprisonment charge and withheld adjudication on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, according to Miami-Dade court records.

Charges of resisting arrest and marijuana possession were dropped.

According to an arrest affidavit from the FIU Police Department, Hwanampe, then 25, was sitting in a classroom in the college’s Chemistry & Physics building on the afternoon of Aug. 30 when the victim, a female student, walked in.

Hwanampe struck up a conversation with her, then turned off the lights, exposed his penis and began masturbating, the report states, telling the victim “nobody’s here.”

FIU police wrote that the victim, in fear, turned on the light and tried to leave the room, but Hwanampe blocked the door. The report states that she asked him to move away from the door three times and he only did so after she said she was calling the police.

Police wrote later that evening, the victim saw Hwanampe attending class and called authorities.

At one point following his arrest, a judge found Hwanampe incompetent to stand trial and court orders revealed multiple psychological evaluations and an order for treatment.