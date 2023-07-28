Police: 1 arrested after father beaten inside Doral hotel room in front of 3-year-old son

DORAL, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday by Doral police, a day after he and another man severely beat a victim inside a hotel room in front of the victim’s 3-year-old son, authorities said.

Andrew Sebastian Pazos, of Miami, faces charges of aggravated home invasion robbery and petit theft.

The incident was reported around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Staybridge Suites, located at 3265 NW 87th Ave.

According to Pazos’ arrest report, the victim’s wife told police she, her husband, their 3-year-old son and their dog had been living at the hotel for more than three months.

Police said the victim heard a knock on the hotel room door Wednesday night and assumed it was his wife returning from work, but instead it was two Hispanic men who pushed their way into the room, forced the victim onto the bed and began beating him in the head in front of his son.

Authorities said the victim recognized Pazos because he has known him for about a year and recently acted as a middleman for him during a drug deal.

The victim yelled at Pazos several times to leave the room because his son was watching what was happening and was crying, authorities said.

But police said Pazos then grabbed an unknown object and struck the victim several times in the head with it.

The two men then ran out of the room after grabbing the victim’s car keys, cellphone, credit cards, $300 in cash, his social security card and his and his wife’s driver’s licenses, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim told detectives that Pazos was upset because he had tried to help him purchase narcotics from a drug dealer Tuesday, but Pazos tried to hand the drug dealer counterfeit money, which the drug dealer immediately noticed.

The victim told detectives the drug dealer got upset, pulled out a gun and then left the area with the drugs and the counterfeit money.

He said since that incident, Pazos has repeatedly threatened him and ordered him to give him back the counterfeit money.

According to the arrest report, Pazos was out on bond for previous narcotics charges when the incident occurred.

Police said he refused to speak with detectives about the hotel beating.

As of Friday, he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The search continues for the second suspect.