Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run collision in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – A man died after the driver of a pickup truck struck him on Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area. Detectives were searching for the driver who fled.

The victim was riding a bicycle in the area of Northwest 27 Avenue and 75 Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel who pronounced him dead.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

