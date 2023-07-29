Larsa Pippen near ‘scary’ fatal police-involved shooting in Lincoln Road

Larsa Pippen reported she was in Lincoln Road on Thursday during the fatal police-involved shooting.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Larsa Pippen reported that she was on Lincoln Road during a “scary” fatal police-involved shooting in South Beach.

A police officer shot Darien Young after he had taken a mother and her daughter hostage at knifepoint on Thursday inside Victoria’s Secret at 901 Lincoln Road, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

“Everyone was running and screaming,” Pippen wrote on Instagram adding that she was with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took Young — a 29-year-old fugitive who had escaped a New Hampshire correctional facility on July 21 — to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Young had been convicted of burglary, falsifying physical evidence, and drug charges. He would have been eligible for parole on July 31, according to authorities in New Hampshire.

Pippen also wrote that she was grateful for the Miami Beach Police Department officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.