Officials ID Victoria’s Secret hostage-taker killed by Miami Beach officer as NH escapee

Authorities said Darien Young took two people hostage inside of a South Beach Victoria's Secret Thursday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities identified a hostage-taker shot and killed by a Miami Beach police officer inside a Victoria’s Secret store Thursday evening as a New Hampshire correctional facility escapee.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections said Darien Young, 29, had escaped from the minimum-security Calumet House Transitional Housing Unit on July 21.

Officials didn’t say how or why he came to South Florida, but he had been suspected of shoplifting from the lingerie store, located at 901 Lincoln Road, before taking a mother and daughter hostage at knifepoint at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police then shot him and he later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Young had been imprisoned in New Hampshire for receiving stolen property, burglary, falsifying physical evidence and drug charges and was eligible for parole on July 21, with a maximum release date of Jan. 31, 2028, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting per standard protocol.

Authorities haven’t identified the officer who fired or the victims, who weren’t hurt.