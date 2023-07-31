Officials investigating close call between airliner and private jet over South Florida

WASHINGTON – Federal officials say they are investigating a recent close call between an airline plane and a private jet that required pilots of both planes to take evasive action.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that the incident happened July 23 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The FAA says an air traffic controller in Miami told Allegiant Air pilots to turn east at 23,000 feet elevation, and the plane crossed in front of a Gulfstream business jet.

Pilots on both planes got warnings about a collision risk, and took evasive action.

A flight attendant on the Allegiant plane was injured.