Police: Man shot after fleeing from police, breaking into home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was shot Monday morning after fleeing from police in Fort Lauderdale and then breaking into a home through a window, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers attempted to pull over a “felony vehicle from Miami” around 3:30 a.m., but the driver fled from officers.

Police said a pursuit ensued and the suspect bailed out of the vehicle about 10 minutes later in the 2900 block of Northwest 20th Street.

“With the assistance of the FLPD K9 and Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, we never lost a visual on the suspect,” the police department said in an email to Local 10 News.

Police said the driver was eventually spotted entering a home in the area through a window.

A short time later, officers heard the sound of gunshots.

Police confirmed that the suspect was taken by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. He is expected to survive.

It’s unclear whether the suspect shot himself or was shot by someone inside the home.

Further details were not immediately released by police.