Family of 5 displaced after dangerous mobile home fire

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Family displaced after mobile home fire in northwest Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida family narrowly escaped a dangerous fire that consumed their mobile home.

It happened early Monday evening at the Miami Soar Mobile Home Park on Northwest 80th Street and Miami Court.

Most of the damage was in the back end of the mobile home.

Officials said no one injured in the fire.

Kristel Hernandez, the mother of the family, told Local 10 News she wasn’t home when it happened, but her three young daughters and their father were inside.

The family, newly arrived from Nicaragua, said they lost everything and now have nowhere to go.

The American Red Cross is helping the family find temporary shelter.

