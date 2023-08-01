‘I’m going to blow this s--- up,’ man accused of saying after missing flight at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who showed up late to his Delta Air Lines flight at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday afternoon expressed his displeasure by making a bomb threat, authorities alleged in court proceedings Tuesday.

Authorities said Vincent Cirino, 30, of Clewiston, showed up to the gate, was told the flight was closed and then, enraged, said: “I’m going to blow this s--- up. I’m going to take you all out.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him soon after.

Cirino appeared in court Tuesday on charges of making a bomb threat and making a false report of mass destruction of public property.

While the judge said he felt what Cirino wasn’t facing exactly the right charges, he did find probable cause and ordered Cirino be given a $10,000 bond and told him he could not go on any airport property.

Cirino’s attorney said Cirino, a truck driver, was on his way to go pick up his truck from a repair shop when he missed his flight yesterday.

Local 10 News has contacted Delta Air Lines seeking comment.