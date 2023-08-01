Miami-Dade Fire Rescue issues safety tips amid nationwide heat-related emergencies

Miami Dade Fire Rescue issued an urgent warning Tuesday as crews continue responding to heat-related emergencies all across the county.

“It has been hot, but I don’t think it’s been this extreme for this long a period of time,” said MDFR Lt. Kristian Garcia.

Authorities want residents to take the heat more seriously. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion calls have become a part of daily life at Station 13 in Southwest Miami Dade.

Garcia said ice packs and IVs are in high demand, even for firefighters responding to calls.

“Not only are we running more calls because of heat emergencies but our firefighters are also exposed to heat,” he said.

MDFR told Local 10 News that they’ve had 339 specific heat-related calls in 2023.

Authorities said heat-related calls have increased by 41% from 2022. A 40% increase in hospitalizations was also noted.

These numbers, however, are likely much higher because they don’t include the hundreds of calls that turn out to be heat-related once rescue crews arrive and asses the patient. Authorities said they receive calls from people that have all sorts of symptoms.

MDFR provided the following tips and tricks to prevent heat-related illnesses and also identify heat-related problems:

Make sure to drink fluids throughout the day instead of waiting until you’re thirsty and avoid beverages containing caffeine or alcohol.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay out of the sun during peak heat hours.

Take frequent breaks if you are doing an outside activity.

Remember, that young children and adults don’t necessarily have the same abilities to sweat and cool down. Both groups are especially susceptible to the heat.

You can pinch skin to identify heat-related emergencies. If the skin stays pinched up, it could indicate dehydration.

MDFR launched its HELP program last month, which regularly offers emergency training courses by request and during scheduled events. Click here for more information.