Northwest Miami-Dade driver killed bicyclist, kept on going, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police say a northwest Miami-Dade man hit and killed a bicyclist a few blocks away from his home in the Gladeview area and kept on driving Friday. Authorities arrested him Monday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Jalil Leyva-Ortega was behind the wheel of his 2013 Ram 1500 pickup on Northwest 27th Avenue, near 75th Street, when he hit the cyclist, Patrick Wiley, just after 9:45 Friday night.

Police said Leyva-Ortega, 30, never stopped or called 911. Medics responded minutes after the crash and pronounced Wiley dead at the scene.

MDPD Detective Oscar Perez located the orange pickup Monday afternoon outside of Leyva-Ortega’s home on Northwest 29th Avenue, the report states. Police said the truck had damage consistent with striking Wiley.

The report doesn’t detail how officers were able to pinpoint the Ram pickup as the suspected vehicle.

Authorities said Leyva-Ortega came home while police were there and he allowed them to search the vehicle.

In the report, police redacted a statement he made prior to his arrest and transport to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Leyva-Ortega, a Mexican national, remained held at TGK on a $15,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show. He faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing death and attempted evidence tampering.