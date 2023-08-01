WATCH LIVE: State Attorney announces new elderly exploitation case in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Detectives accused two women — including one who was working as a receptionist at a doctor’s office — of defrauding an 82-year-old man.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charges against Nerelis Leiva and Rita Benet on Tuesday saying the women stole from his bank account and attempted to steal his house in Miami’s Coconut Grove.

“His vulnerabilities were acute,” Fernandez Rundle said about the victim adding that he had suffered from dementia and he had died of a long-standing illness.

Benet and Leiva are facing charges of exploitation of the elderly, grand theft on a person over 65 or older, and organized scheme to defraud.

Benet is also facing two counts of notary fraud, and Leiva is also facing charges of criminal use of personal identification information of a person over 60 years old and unlawfully filing a false document.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Homeland Security Lt. Jorge Audino, and Miami-Dade Police Capt. Andy Valdes were among those in attendance at the news conference.

