WATCH: Rollover hit-and-run crash caught on camera in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A wild rollover hit-and-run crash was caught on camera in southwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

According to Miami-Dade police, the incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 260th Street, in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja area.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video Tuesday of a white SUV switching lanes and then flipping over after it collided with two parked cars in the area.

Police said it is unclear if anyone sustained injuries during the crash.

Additional surveillance video shows one person walking away and then sprinting from the crash scene shortly after it occurred.

Authorities were not able to confirm whether or not that person is considered to be a suspect in the incident.

Detectives said the crash is being investigated and anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-9477.