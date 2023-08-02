40-year-old woman reported missing from Miami’s Brickell neighborhood

MIAMI – City of Miami police officers are searching for a 40-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Priscilla Leal was last seen Tuesday in the Brickell area.

Police did not have a description of the clothing she was wearing at the time, but described her as a white female who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 133 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

No other details about her disappearance were immediately released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective K. Brito or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. Tipsters may also email SVU@miami-police.org.