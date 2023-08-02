BSO: Suspect arrested in Alabama after fatally shooting person over debt payment in Pompano Beach

Deputies released an image of a suspected shooter in Pompano Beach, who they identified as 20-year-old David Sosa.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a person in Pompano Beach in June.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, after reviewing evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for David Alfonso Sosa.

Authorities said at approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 30, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting at 251 South Dixie Highway West.

According to Codd, BSO deputies responded to the scene, along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, where they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to detectives, further investigation revealed that Sosa shot the victim over the repayment of a debt.

On July 24, law enforcement in Mobile, Alabama, arrested Sosa based on the BSO warrant. He is currently in custody in Mobile County, according to Codd.

Deputies said he is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the victim due to Marcy’s Law.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BSO Homicide Unit Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4211 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.