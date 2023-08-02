Man arrested after woman shot in head in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police have arrested a man who they said shot a woman in the head over the weekend, killing her.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Sunday in the 1400 block of Northwest 58th Terrace.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray 2022 Toyota Tacoma when she got into an argument with 46-year-old Michael Williams.

Police said Williams then approached the pickup truck and struck the woman in the face through the open window with an unknown object that he had pulled from his waistband.

A witness told police the woman swung her arms, knocking the item out of Williams’ hands.

The witness said he tried to intervene and deescalate the situation but then backed off after he realized the item on the ground was a gun.

According to the report, Williams picked up the gun and forced his way into the driver’s side of the truck where he continued hitting the victim in the face and head.

Police said the victim tried to fight off Williams and fled through the passenger side of the vehicle, but Williams continued to grab and attack her and then shot her in the head once they were both out of the truck.

He then fled the scene on an electric bicycle, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, the witness identified Williams as the shooter in a photo lineup. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Police said Williams was taken into custody Tuesday at a home on Northeast Miami Court. He faces charges of first-degree murder, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A records check showed that he has an extensive criminal history, which includes six felony convictions.

As of Wednesday, Williams was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.