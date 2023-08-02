How ‘predator’ defrauded ‘vulnerable’ victims in Miami’s Coconut Grove

Two women prosecutors accused of taking advantage of an 82-year-old vulnerable man were set to appear in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday.

MIAMI – Nerelis Leiva who was working as a receptionist at a doctor’s office when she met her victims was set to appear in court on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County, according to prosecutors.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified Leiva as “a predator” and Rita Benet as her co-conspirator in a plot to defraud two senior residents of Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood who were ill.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Fernandez Rundle said Leiva, 45, visited the home under the pretext of checking her victims’ blood sugar levels — and eventually moved in with her partner and child.

“Once Leiva began exercising dominion over her victim, the bank withdrawals went up,” Fernandez Rundle said adding that aside from access to a bank account, she also plotted to steal a $2 million house.

Leiva hired Benet, 59, a notary with American International Business and Associates, to work on the documents used to take ownership of all assets including the house at 3200 Calusa Street, according to Fernandez Rundle.

The 82-year-old victim who signed the documents was grieving his partner who died in 2021, according to Fernandez Rundle.

“Benet knew that our victim was incapable of understanding what these documents were, and what these documents meant for him and his property,” Fernandez Rundle said.

Leiva aimed to sell the house for $1.6 million, and it was an alert neighbor who reported the fraud after the victim died in 2022, according to Fernandez Rundle.

Benet and Leiva are both facing charges of exploitation of the elderly, grand theft on a person over 65 or older, and organized scheme to defraud. Benet is also facing two counts of notary fraud, and Leiva is also facing charges of criminal use of personal identification information and unlawfully filing a false document.

Fernandez Rundle asked that anyone who suspects elderly exploitation call the task force at 786-804-6723, and she also asked property owners to use The Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts fraud alert registration program.

