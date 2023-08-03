All Broward County students to receive free meals for entire school year

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Broward County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-2024 school year, the district confirmed on Thursday.

The district made the announcement in a press release Thursday, ahead of the start of the school year. The first day of school begins on Aug 21.

According to the press release, BCPS is providing free breakfast and lunch at no cost for all students at 180 eligible district schools.

Families at these schools do not need to complete an application to participate.

The free lunch is an amendment to the school board’s policy for serving meals to students under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.

According to BCPS, the Universal Free Lunch Program Pilot will provide reimbursable lunch meals to all students in non-CEP schools, regardless of students’ eligibility.

A Broward County Schools spokesperson confirmed that cafeterias across the district will celebrate with a tropical theme that includes Cool Tropics raspberry passion fruit slushies and ABC cookies on the first day of school.

To be eligible for additional district benefits, parents are urged to complete the online application for Meal Benefits and the Income Survey Form. Both forms are available at www.myschoolapps.com.

For more information, contact the Department of Food and Nutrition at 786-275-0447 or click here.

Breakfast and lunch menus can be viewed by school location by clicking here.