FBI: Hialeah man robs 3 banks in 3 months in Miami-Dade

Surveillance video shows a robber at the Chase Bank on Bird Road on April 8 in Miami-Dade County, according to the FBI.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 25-year-old Hialeah man was in federal custody for robbing three banks in three months in Miami-Dade County, the FBI announced on Thursday when the investigation was still ongoing.

Erick Mendoza was facing federal charges for the robberies of two Chase Bank branches in the areas of University Park and Fontainebleau and a Truist Bank branch in Hialeah, according to FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock.

The FBI worked with members of the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force to arrest Mendoza in Hialeah, according to Leverock, a spokesman for FBI Miami.

The Chase Bank robberies were on April 8 at 11399 Bird Road, and on May 27 at 9501 W. Flagler St., and The Truist robbery was on July 27 at 7775 W. 33 Ave., according to Leverock who asked anyone with information about the cases to call 754-703-2000 or submit a tip on this page.

