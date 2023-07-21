Hialeah man had videos of baby sex abuse, tried to entice girls online, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah man who was already jailed on drug charges faced more charges Thursday after authorities said he had a collection of child sexual abuse photos and videos on a Google account.

Police said Michael Tutle, who is homeless but frequents and uses the internet at his mother’s Hialeah apartment, tried to bargain with officers in a futile attempt to get out of the 15 child pornography charges he would end up facing.

According to an arrest report, authorities have been investigating Tutle, 42, since 2018.

Tutle “has been reported for uploading child pornography on several internet platforms such as Microsoft Bing, Instagram, Google and Tumblr,” detectives wrote in the report. “Since 2018, the investigation revealed (he) has created accounts using variations of his birth date. A search warrant to one of the reported accounts showed ‘selfie’ photographs of (Tutle) and other attribution information inside of the account reported for child pornography.”

Police said he was known to use a number of online aliases, including “Michael Stone,” “Michael Corbin,” “Mike Cool” and “Mikes Killer Rage.”

Police said Tutle had “numerous” files of children, including babies, being raped or made to pose sexually.

In the arrest report, authorities described 15 of the files, including a clip of a woman sexually abusing a baby, along with photos and videos depicting girls, aged 7 to 12, either being sexually abused or in sexual poses.

Tutle also traded child sexual abuse material on Instagram, police said.

In one instance, he messaged someone “Hi I would love to trade with u I like young girls my age between 3 and 14″ and described a specific sex act and type of perpetrator he enjoyed viewing, the report states. Police said he then sent a video of a victim “under 10 years old” being sexually abused by a man.

Authorities said Tutle would also pretend to be a 14-year-old girl or 18-year-old woman online in order to prey on young girls.

Police said in one conversation with a 10-year-old girl, he wrote “Ur 10 years old? Really send me a pic” and then “U want to see a sexy picture of me but if I send u also have to send me one also kk.”

Detectives interviewed Tutle multiple times, including over the phone in 2022, when police called his mother and asked to put him on the phone, the report states.

Police said he “admitted during the phone call that he does download child pornography but he did not want to get arrested for that and offered to provide information on where to arrest ‘meth dealers’ in exchange for not arresting him for child pornography.”

Indeed, when they arrested him at his mother’s apartment on May 1, it was for “suspected crystal meth.”

But the child pornography charges would come Thursday, while Tutle was already behind bars in Miami-Dade’s Metro West Detention Center.

He remained held there as of Friday.