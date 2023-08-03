Man accused of firing 15 rounds into North Miami home with infant inside

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested Wednesday after he shot a victim in the leg while firing multiple rounds into a home that had an infant inside last month, authorities said.

According to an arrest report by the North Miami Police Department, the victim was in his bed with his girlfriend and baby around 10:30 p.m. on July 24 when he heard Emanuel Guerrero-Zorrilla, 30, knocking on his front door with a gun in his hand.

After the victim refused to open the front door, police said Guerrero-Zorrilla fired 15 shots at the victim that went through the window and front door of his home.

Authorities said the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his right leg and was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

According to investigators, the front window of the apartment had 13 bullet holes in it and the front door had two bullet holes following the shooting.

After the shooting, Guerrero-Zorrilla fled the apartment and was later found and taken into custody by the North Miami Police Department, the report stated.

As of Thursday, Guerrero-Zorrilla was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to jail records, he is facing one count each of attempted felony murder causing injury with a firearm and criminal mischief.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.