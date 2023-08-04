Florida Department of Education effectively bans AP Psychology course

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JULY 17: Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. For this year's summit, CUFI hosts 2024 Republican presidential candidates hopefuls to speak amidst other pro-Israel activists. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Just before the new school year, Florida superintendents have reportedly been told to nix their Advanced Placement Psychology classes unless they exclude topics related to gender or sexuality.

According to the College Board, that change would mean the courses couldn’t be considered AP, which are used by students to earn college credit.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Education responded, writing:

“The Department didn’t ‘ban’ the course. The course remains listed in Florida’s Course Code Directory for the 2023-24 school year. We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly.”

Florida state lawmaker and former educator Shevrin Jones spoke to Local 10 News about the decision.

“As a former AP chemistry teacher, how they train teachers and how they teach students has been tried and true,” said Jones, D-35. “I can’t imagine parents not being upset with what’s happening with the Department of Education.”

Myndee Washington is a teacher in Pasco County.

“When we’re no longer offering courses, gender exists, sexual orientation exists,” she said.

It’s the latest effort by Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and his administration in its war on woke-ness.

The state’s education system was in the spotlight recently over Black history teaching standards.

It got so much attention, Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in.

“I don’t think the State of Florida cares,” said Jones. “I think they are so stuck on riding the culture war wave right now that it doesn’t matter who they hurt.”