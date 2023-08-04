New area code coming today to Miami-Dade County, Florida Keys

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It was first the “305,” then “786. ″ Now Miami-Dade County will have a new area code, “645″ starting Friday.

South Floridians will start to see the “645″ area code beginning on Aug. 4, 2023.

According to the Florida Public Service Commission, an all-services area code overlay has been approved for Miami-Dade County and a portion of Monroe County.

An overlay is the addition of a new area code to the same area code. This would mean new cellphone customers living in Miami, Doral, the Florida Keys, Fontainebleau, Hialeah, Homestead, Kendall, and other smaller communities would be assigned a new number when purchasing a new service or a new line.

Florida originally had just the 305-area code statewide.

The 786 exchange was added to Miami-Dade’s 305 area code in 1998.

For more information about the change, click on this link.