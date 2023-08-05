2 injured during group fight in Broward

MARGATE, Fla. – A fight between a group of men left two injured on Friday night in Broward County, police said.

The men were intoxicated and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Margate, according to Lt. Michael Druzbik, a spokesman for the Margate Police Department.

Margate Fire Rescue personnel responded to an area near Northwest Eighth Street and Melaleuca Drive and found the two injured required hospitalization, according to Druzbik.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Location