Museum in Fort Lauderdale opens new early childhood exhibit

The Museum of Discovery and Science, at 401 SW 2 St., in Fort Lauderdale opened a new early childhood exhibit.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Museum of Discovery and Science opened the Discovery Spot, a new area for children to learn while playing and exploring, on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The designers of the new 4,000-square-foot permanent exhibit focused on interactive activities that are appropriate for children who are six years old or younger.

“Children can explore the Everglades, climb into the clouds, splash around, and pick oranges on our citrus grove,” said Joseph P. Cox, the president of the museum.

Cox said there are “opportunities for adult-child collaboration” and role-play. Paula Ward brought her granddaughter Chloe to the grand opening.

“I’m really enjoying it. We’ve been waiting for it to open,” Ward said.

JM Family Enterprises, a diversified automotive company based in Deerfield Beach, presented the exhibit “representing iconic Florida environments and experiences.” It replaced the Discovery Center, which had been on display since the museum first opened in 1992.

The exhibit is open for birthday celebrations and school field trips. The museum opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday to Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday. Museum tickets are $22 for children and $27 for teenagers and adults. Children 23 months old or younger are free.

For more information about the new exhibit, visit this page.

More on museum exhibits