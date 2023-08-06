89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Part of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport terminal evacuated due to suspicious bag

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A heavy police presence responded to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport late Sunday morning.

The airport tweeted that the upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 has been evacuated.

This was due to “an ongoing security-related law enforcement investigation” but officials did not elaborate on what that meant.

The entrance to the airport’s upper-level roadway was also temporarily closed during the investigation.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 10:34 a.m. of someone reporting a suspicious, unattended bag inside Terminal 1.

A BSO Bomb Squad Unit responded, and deputies said the upper-level of the terminal was evacuated as a precaution.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., authorities said the all clear was given and the threat had been deemed unfounded.

Terminals were in the process of being reopened at that time, deputies said.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their respective airlines regarding their flight status and possible delays.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter