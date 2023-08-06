Part of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport terminal evacuated due to suspicious bag

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A heavy police presence responded to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport late Sunday morning.

The airport tweeted that the upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 has been evacuated.

This was due to “an ongoing security-related law enforcement investigation” but officials did not elaborate on what that meant.

#TravelAlert: The upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 has been temporarily evacuated due to an ongoing security-related law enforcement investigation. if traveling through T1 today, please check with your airline for updated flight status. Use lower-level for T1 drop offs. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) August 6, 2023

The entrance to the airport’s upper-level roadway was also temporarily closed during the investigation.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 10:34 a.m. of someone reporting a suspicious, unattended bag inside Terminal 1.

A BSO Bomb Squad Unit responded, and deputies said the upper-level of the terminal was evacuated as a precaution.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., authorities said the all clear was given and the threat had been deemed unfounded.

Terminals were in the process of being reopened at that time, deputies said.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their respective airlines regarding their flight status and possible delays.