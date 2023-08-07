Man arrested after allegedly firing 15 shots into apartment with couple, infant inside

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Authorities responded to a shooting in North Miami last month and the body camera footage has been released.

In the incident, gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets on an apartment that had three people, including a baby, inside.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and treated by responding rescue units.

In the footage, arriving officers are seen asking if anyone heard gunshots, but eventually they find the apartment.

At first they didn’t know what they were dealing with and asked the victim to come outside.

But as officers continued their investigation, they discovered more.

Police said the suspect, Emmanuel Guerrero Zorrilla, went to the apartment back on July 24 at around 11:30 p.m.

A man, his girlfriend and a 10-month-old baby were in bed.

Police said the suspect was there to inquire about a friend of the man, but provided no details regarding what the dispute was about.

Authorities did say the man in the apartment was an innocent victim.

He wouldn’t open the door, and police said the suspect just started firing round after round through the door and window of the apartment.

In total, 15 shots were fired.

Zorrilla was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder.