Man killed during armed robbery in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating an armed robbery that led to a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Homestead.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of 56 NW 9th St.

According to authorities, Homestead police responded to the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

According to police, detectives discovered that the shooter approached the victim, demanded his property and then shot him. It’s unclear, however, whether any property was actually taken.

Police did not have a description of the shooter as of Monday morning.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.