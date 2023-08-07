Marathon couple accused of participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A federal judge has issued arrest warrants for a couple from the Florida Keys in connection to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

MARATHON, Fla. – A federal judge has issued arrest warrants for a couple from the Florida Keys in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents obtained by Local 10 News on Monday, Bryan Roger Bishop, 51, is accused of spraying a chemical irritant at two police officers, while his wife, Tonya Bishop, 47, is accused of trespassing in the Capitol building.

The couple shares an address at the Marathon City Marina, located at 800 35th St. Ocean, according to their arrest warrants.

A law enforcement source told Local 10 News that the two weren’t yet in custody as of Monday evening.

According to the warrants, Bryan Bishop, whom open-source websites dubbed the #UnderHelmetSprayer, was identified through photos posted online by the FBI and through a check of photos from driver’s licenses from Florida, Minnesota and Idaho, along with a passport application.

He’s accused of assaulting two Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department officers with a chemical irritant.

“After spraying the first officer, A.A., directly in the face, BISHOP sprayed the second officer, B.S., in the face shield and then aimed at an upward angle in order to spray under B.S.’s face shield and directly into his face,” the warrant states.

The warrant states that Tonya Bishop, who authorities said was seen on surveillance footage entering the Capitol, was heard on a recorded phone call telling her son, a prison inmate, “On the sixth, Trump has called The Patriots together, a bunch of us are headed over there.”

Bishop may now spend time behind bars herself.

Authorities said she was identified by matching surveillance images with a Washington state driver’s license photo. They believe she may still have ties to the Spokane, Washington area.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested since the riot, spurred by then-President Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” and which aimed to keep the former president in power.

Bryan Bishop faces the more serious charges of the pair, including assault on a police officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence on a restricted building or grounds and engaging in an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Meanwhile, Tonya Bishop faces charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, plus charges of disorderly conduct and illegally demonstrating at the Capitol building.