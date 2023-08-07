Ramirez family disputes that Miami-Dade police director pulled out gun at hotel prior to suicide attempt

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-based law firm released a statement Sunday night on behalf of Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez and his wife, Jody Ramirez, disputing a witness’s claim that they saw Miami-Dade’s top cop putting a gun to his head at a Tampa hotel hours before he shot himself.

“Jody strongly wishes to emphasize that at no time was there even a hint of physical aggression between her and Freddy,” the statement read. “Nor is there the slightest evidence of such contact - not from Jody, not from a witness and not from any of the various security cameras operating throughout the hotel. Further, the reckless allegation that he took out his gun prior to checking out from the hotel that evening is false and unsupported by either witnesses or camera footage.”

An incident report from Tampa police, however, states that an unidentified witness reported to security at the JW Marriott that they saw Freddy Ramirez threatening to take his life hours before he shot himself on the side of Interstate 75 on June 23.

According to the report, the witness said Freddy Ramirez “pulled out a firearm and put it to his head and stated he was going to ‘End it here.’”

When officers arrived at the 12th floor of the JW Marriott where Ramirez was staying, they said they heard “a verbal argument” from the hallway. Officers said they “made a line formation,” and one officer held a ballistic shield and ordered Ramirez and his wife to come out.

The first to exit was Jody Ramirez. Police officers handcuffed Freddy Ramirez and asked his wife if she had seen him point a gun at himself. She replied, “I don’t remember,” but then said “No, not at all,” according to the report.

“We probably got a little loud inside. Sorry, 30 years married, I know what buttons to push, he knows what buttons to push, it is what it is,” Jody Ramirez said, according to the report, adding, “He has plenty of demons from the job, as you guys all are probably aware of.”

According to the report, police officers asked Freddy Ramirez “if he wanted to harm himself or others.” The report states that he told them he did not. They then asked if he had any suicidal thoughts, and again, he reportedly said he did not.

Investigators determined Freddy Ramirez “did not meet Baker Act criteria and (he) was released at the scene.”

“Both Jody and Freddy were shocked by the sudden arrival of numerous police officers shortly after 6:30 on that Sunday evening,” the statement released by the Coffey Burlington law firm read. “It was even more shocking that Freddy was put in handcuffs.

“It is evident that being placed in handcuffs is a profoundly disturbing event for any who experiences it. It was especially so for such a distinguished leader of law-enforcement, with an unblemished record of more than 28 years of exemplary service in protecting the public.”

According to authorities, the police chief would later pull over on I-75, south of Tampa, and shoot himself in front of his wife.

“After the seriously troubling and confusing events that had befallen them, during the drive home, with both still bewildered and distraught, Jody was able to grab her husband’s arm so that the resulting injury was serious but not fatal. She saved Freddy’s life,” the family’s statement read.

Freddy Ramirez underwent multiple surgeries after the shooting and is continuing to heal from his injuries.

Full statement on behalf of Freddy and Jody Ramirez can be read below:

Jody and Freddy Ramirez want to express their deepest and heartfelt appreciation to the many who have sent messages of support and best wishes for Freddy’s speedy recovery. This outpouring of care and concern has meant everything to their family at this difficult time and continues to contribute to Freddy’s healing.

While the family’s focus is upon Freddy’s recovery, it is appropriate to address damaging and hurtful misinformation that has been repeated in various media reports concerning the events of the evening of July 23rd.

This is a strong family anchored on a 30-year marriage of love and deep mutual respect. Jody, Freddy and their four children continue to be a family utterly devoted to each other. Jody is respectfully requesting that their sisters and brothers in law enforcement, as well as members of the public, appreciate what an extraordinarily painful and challenging time this has been. She will not be commenting and will remain dedicated to Freddy’s recovery, looking forward to the moment when they will walk out of the hospital together.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.