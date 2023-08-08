88º

1 airlifted to hospital after fire erupts inside Miami Gardens home

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens
One person is taken out on a stretcher after a fire erupted inside a home in Miami Gardens. (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One person was airlifted to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a fire erupted inside their home in Miami Gardens, first responders confirmed.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. at a home near Northwest 33rd Court and 180th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived at the home to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family residence, possibly from a bedroom.

Firefighters used hose lines to extinguish the flames while removing the security windows and doors.

One adult was inside the home when the fire erupted and was airlifted as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, officials confirmed.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

