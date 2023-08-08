Broward school board meeting sees heated debate over LGBTQ Pride

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There were heated discussions at Tuesday’s Broward County School Board meeting over resolutions supporting Pride.

Of the 99 resolutions the board historically has passed without any issue, two of them got a lot of attention this time around, neither of which have anything to do with the curriculum. Still, dozens of people turned out to talk about them.

One of the resolutions is in support of LGBTQ+ History Month in October, and another resolution in support of Pride Month in June.

Concern was voiced from some who showed up and were opposed to it, but there was also plenty of support for both resolutions.

These resolutions have been easily passed in the past 10 years or so.

“None of these resolutions are curriculum,” said School Board Member Debra Hixon. “They all follow the law.”

In the end, the school board approved the two resolutions, along with the 97 others.

Two of the three members who opposed the resolutions were appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.