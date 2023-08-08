Police: West Miami woman shoved son’s head into couch, ‘appearing to suffocate him’

WEST MIAMI, Fla. – Police arrested a West Miami woman on two felony child abuse charges Monday after they said she was caught on camera severely beating her son in May.

According to a report from the West Miami Police Department, a woman contacted authorities on July 18 regarding the May 6 incident.

The report states that Cynthia Quick, 46, was seen on video “striking her son multiple times in the head and shoving his head into a couch, appearing to suffocate him” at her apartment in the 6600 block of Southwest 12th Street.

“During this incident, (Quick)’s daughter is seen in the video scared and rocking in a chair back and forth in an unnatural aberrant manner,” the investigating officer wrote.

Police didn’t provide additional details in the report, including the ages of Quick’s children.

According to the report, police located Quick Monday evening at the Fairlawn Branch Library at 6376 SW Eighth St. and arrested her.

She was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm. A judge gave her a $5,000 bond, according to jail records, and she remained in custody as of early Tuesday afternoon.