Thieves steal from Apple stores in Brickell, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011 file photo, a person stands near the Apple logo at the company's new store in Grand Central Terminal in New York. Amazon and Apple were fined a total of 194 million euros ($218 million) Tuesday for colluding to box out competitors by favoring sales of Apple products directly from the online retail giant, Spains antitrust watchdog said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MIAMI – Thieves recently targeted Apple stores in Fort Lauderdale, Aventura Mall, and Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the suspects who pretended to buy three MacBooks while scamming the Apple employee at the store in Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The scammers used a prepaid card and when the card didn’t go through for the over $10,000 owed they grabbed the Apple employee’s tablet and changed the amount, police said.

It wasn’t the only theft at the store in Fort Lauderdale. Detectives believe the same fraudsters were involved in a burglary at the Apple store at Aventura Mall.

At the store at Brickell City Center, thieves stole five iPhones and three Apple pens. Detectives believe these thieves are selling the goods online.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.