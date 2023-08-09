90º

1 hospitalized after multi-car crash blocks portion of Turnpike north of Homestead

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Turnpike rollover crash (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A multi-vehicle crash blocked three northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike north of Homestead Wednesday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol dispatch records, at least one person was hurt in the crash, which happened just before 2:30 p.m. near Southwest 137th Avenue, near the Naranja and Leisure City areas of southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was taken to a local hospital.

Images from Sky 10 showed an overturned red sedan next to a damaged red Ferrari.

Officials didn’t elaborate on the severity of his or her injuries.

