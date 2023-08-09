Doral PD: Shoplifter found standing on toilet inside Sam’s Club bathroom

DORAL, Fla. – An alleged shoplifter was arrested Tuesday after Doral police busted him inside a bathroom stall inside Sam’s Club, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, an officer called for backup after Melvin Cochran, 43, of Miami, was caught shoplifting high-priced items at the Walmart on Northwest 13th Terrace and then ran across the parking lot toward Sam’s Club.

Doral police said the officer had tried to stop Cochran in the parking lot, but he stated several times that he “didn’t know what was going on” before ditching his shopping cart and fleeing.

Witnesses told responding officers that Cochran had went into the Sam’s Club bathroom.

According to the arrest report, officers ordered Cochran to come out of the bathroom stall, but he refused, leading to an officer kicking in the door.

Police said Cochran was found standing on top of the toilet.

He was then ordered to get on the floor, which he refused to do, according to the report.

Police said two officers then grabbed Cochran and forced him to the floor before they handcuffed him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the scene as Cochran was inside a police vehicle due to him stating that he needed medical attention, authorities said.

According to the report, Cochran was medically cleared and was taken to the Miami-Dade County Police ID Department, where he refused to be fingerprinted.

Police said he was then transported to the Doral police station where he was identified via another investigative tool before being taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Cochran faces charges of grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.