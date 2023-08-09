Man hospitalized after Miami shooting

Sky 10 over scene of Miami shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of West Flagler Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue just after 3 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Police confirmed that a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.