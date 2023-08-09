87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man hospitalized after Miami shooting

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Sky 10 over scene of Miami shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of West Flagler Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue just after 3 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Police confirmed that a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email