FHP: 1 killed in crash involving Jaguar, motorcycle in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near Southwest 158th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Avenue in the Hammocks district of southwest Miami-Dade

According to FHP, a motorcyclist was traveling west on Kendall Drive, approaching Southwest 158th Avenue when it was hit by a person driving a Jaguar.

Authorities said the driver of the Jaguar was attempting to turn left onto westbound Kendall Drive when it traveled directly into the path of the motorcycle and collided with the motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene, according to FHP.

Authorities said Kendall Drive is closed between Southwest 157th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Avenue amid the investigation.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 11:45 a.m. as a motorcycle was laying on its side in the roadway with debris scattered around the roadway.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim killed in the crash.