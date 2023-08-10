88º

Just how hot was July in Miami? These numbers might surprise you

Scientists said it was the warmest month on record globally

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Summer is still very much alive and well given it is August, but environmentalists are hoping it’s a more tame month than July was in terms of hot temperatures.

Globally, July was reportedly the warmest month on record ever, and much of the country was affected by abnormally high temperatures.

The trend certainly wreaked havoc on the Miami area, with sweltering heat being felt throughout the month.

Here are the July stats for temperatures in the Miami area, according to data from the National Weather Service.

  • Normal average high in July: 90.6
  • Average high in July 2023: 93.9
  • Days of 95 degrees or warmer highs: 13
  • Normal average low in July: 77.5
  • Average low in July 2023: 79.2
  • Days of 80 degrees or warmer lows: 15

