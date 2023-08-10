Surf instructor pulls victim from water off Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A surf instructor jumped into action Thursday morning after witnessing a swimmer in distress off Fort Lauderdale Beach.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, the good Samaritan spotted the swimmer going underwater just before 7:50 a.m. in the area of 2000 N. Ocean Blvd.

First responders said the surf instructor paddled a surfboard out to the “partially submerged victim, secured him on the board while attempting to keep his airway out of the water, paddled back in and immediately began CPR on the beach and shouted for help.”

Someone called 911 and multiple units from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

“Fortunately, off-duty Fort Lauderdale lifeguards were participating in physical training before work in the area and jumped into action,” a spokesperson for the fire department said. “These personnel notified on duty Ocean Rescue personnel of the incident and also assisted on the scene. The Ocean Rescue Lifeguards began doing CPR until the Fire Rescue units arrived on scene.”

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.